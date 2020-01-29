Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (ARMP, CYYHF, IR, KER, MRCY, PHM, SLAB, TEO, TGP, TLC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 29th:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past year. The trend is expected to continue, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter results. Earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 5.6% and 1.5%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 27% and 0.6%, respectively. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics, backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability, had a positive impact on its performance. Despite an unimpressive start to 2019, it ended the year on a solid note with $1.2 billion cash, $1.1 billion operating cash flow and net debt-to-capital ratio of 21.7%. Focus on entry-level buyers is commendable, considering the ongoing market dynamics. Its orders from first-time buyers jumped 57% in the quarter. However, rising land and labor costs partly compressed margins.”

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

