ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Tops $91,189.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, ANON has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $91,189.00 and $38.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

