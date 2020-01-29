ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $280.38

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.38 and last traded at $279.78, with a volume of 131528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day moving average is $230.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

