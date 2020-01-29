ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $280.38

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.38 and last traded at $279.78, with a volume of 131528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.36.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day moving average is $230.66.
In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
