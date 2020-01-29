Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

NYSE ANTM opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.61. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.