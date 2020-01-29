Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

NYSE ANTM opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.61. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Earnings History for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit