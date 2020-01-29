Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.12), 263,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 63,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

The company has a market cap of $793.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.99.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

