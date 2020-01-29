Apollo Currency Market Cap Hits $8.74 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $958,891.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007938 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

