Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.08.

APO stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,021,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

