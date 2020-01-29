Apollon (XAP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Apollon has a market cap of $1,377.00 and $70.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 78.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050340 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.