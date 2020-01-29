Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $325.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded up $5.25 on Wednesday, hitting $322.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,439,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $323.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.