Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $370.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $323.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
