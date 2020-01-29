Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $370.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $323.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

