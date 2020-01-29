Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $355.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.28.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.77. Apple has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $323.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

