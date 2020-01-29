Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.69

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 66172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a market cap of $602.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

