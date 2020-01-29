Aragon (ANT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,968.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $76,968.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

