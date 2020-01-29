Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 49,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

