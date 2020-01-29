Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Up 5.4%

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.67, approximately 10,020,049 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 4,346,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

