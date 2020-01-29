Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $236.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $224.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,776.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

