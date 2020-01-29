Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after buying an additional 124,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 381,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,027. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

