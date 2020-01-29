Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. 406,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,612. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

