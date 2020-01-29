Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 455,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,084. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.