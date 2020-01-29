Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit