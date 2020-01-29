Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

