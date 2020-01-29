Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

