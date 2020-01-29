ATC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $10,177.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $10,177.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00644763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034993 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.