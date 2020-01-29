Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8) Trading Up 1.3%

Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.80 ($6.24) and last traded at A$8.55 ($6.06), approximately 69,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.44 ($5.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $572.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$8.24.

About Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8)

Audinate Group Limited provides professional digital audio networking technologies worldwide. It offers Dante Controller, a software application that enables users to route audio and configure devices on a Dante network; Dante Virtual Soundcard, which turns the computer into a Dante-powered workstation, integrating the PC or Mac with Dante audio devices on the user network; Dante Via, an easy-to-use software that delivers unprecedented multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; and Dante Domain Manager, a network management software for Dante systems.

