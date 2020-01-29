Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Receives $5.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

ACB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 17,580,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,160,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

