Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 19,954,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 37,192,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.