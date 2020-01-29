AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,574 shares of company stock worth $25,752,784. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,940,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

