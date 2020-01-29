Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Also, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 over the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

