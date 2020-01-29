Aventus (AVT) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $576,267.00 and $22,498.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx, Gatecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

