Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Jan 29th, 2020

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.15 EPS.

NYSE:AVY traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,752. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

