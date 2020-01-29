B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 6,281,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,589. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

