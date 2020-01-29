Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 5,238,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

