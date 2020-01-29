Baker Hughes Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

BKR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

