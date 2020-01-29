Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
