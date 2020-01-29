Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BCH opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.83 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

