Bank of America Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $9.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

