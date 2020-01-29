Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €13.60 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €13.60 ($15.81) price target by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of FRA DTE traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.88 ($17.30). 4,826,071 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.07.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

