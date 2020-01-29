Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.94) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Baudax Bio an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of BXRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 135,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,958. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04.

