BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 17,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,050. BayCom has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCML. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

