Beam (BEAM) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Beam has a total market cap of $36.75 million and $36.42 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,005,320 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

