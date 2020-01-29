Becton Dickinson and Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Becton Dickinson and has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Becton Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to earn $13.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $282.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.69.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

