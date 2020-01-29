Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Beigene by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beigene by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Beigene by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Beigene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,833. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

BGNE stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,230. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

