Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $18.95. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 2,712 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

