Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $18.95. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 2,712 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit