Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.02.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. 8,146,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,602. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

