BidaskClub Lowers Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

