BidaskClub Lowers Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.53.
Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.