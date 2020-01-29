Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU) Trading 1% Higher

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRPAU)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on the senior housing and care industry in the United States.

