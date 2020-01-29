BigUp (BIGUP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007800 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

