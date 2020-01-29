BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 979,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 82,617 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKYI. Maxim Group lowered BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

