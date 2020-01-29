BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 370,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $218.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $162.80 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

