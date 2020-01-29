BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

BCDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCardia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

OTCMKTS:BCDA opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

