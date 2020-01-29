Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.90, approximately 4,074,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 957,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

